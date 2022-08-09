Falconets Ready To Conquer The World- Danjuma

Falconets head coach Chris Danjuma says his team is ready to conquer all oppositions at the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets are looking to win the trophy for the first time after coming second twice in the past

“We are finally here, and we are happy to be here at the FIFA World Cup. The World Cup is always an interesting experience for the coaches and the players, and I am sure it is the same for other professionals who get to be involved,”Danjuma declared.

“We took a long route to get here, having to play four different teams in the qualifying series. I can tell you that we are prepared to do Nigeria and Africa proud. It is not about being here to make up the number; it is about being here to make an impact.”

The competition starts on Wednesday, with the Falconets set to play their first match against France at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose as from 5pm Costa Rica time (12 midnight Nigeria time) on Thursday.

Nigeria’s other group phase…