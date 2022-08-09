‘I Didn’t Think Twice About Joining Sevilla’

Brazilian defender Alex Telles has disclosed that he didn’t have to think twice about making the loan switch from Manchester United to Sevilla.

Telles was signed two years ago by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has struggled to nail down a first-team spot with Luke Shaw the first-choice in his position.

Last season he was given opportunities, making 26 appearances, but the arrival of Tyrell Malacia was always going to further hamper his minutes.

Telles was also recently involved in a bust-up with youngster Hannibal Mejbri following the defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion back in May.

The pair had to be dragged apart and then boss, Ralf Rangnick, even cut training short. Erik ten Hag was aware of the confrontation and has allowed Telles to leave, with Mejbri – who is highly-rated by those at the club – expected to feature this season.

Telles has now opened up on his move in a chat with Estadio Deportivo…