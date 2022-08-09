Iwobi- Lampard Has Boosted My Self-Belief

Alex Iwobi has revealed the secret behind his new-found form at Premier League club, Everton, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi has enjoyed a new lease of life at the Goodison Park under manager Frank Lampard.

The Nigeria international stood out during the club’s push for survival last season and continued from there with another another superb showing in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Iwobi stated that a private chat with Lampard was key to his performance against the Blues.

“I had a meeting with the manager before the game (vs Chelsea) who told me – especially when we are going on the attack – that I should look around and be aware of my surroundings,” Iwobi told evertontv

“It helped me going into the game and felt like I did okay.

“I felt quite comfortable in midfield. The defence was always talking to me and helping me, so I was always in the right positions at the right times.”

