Leicester City Looking To Sell Before Transfer Window Ends

The new English Premier League football season is now underway but the transfer window remains open for a few more weeks. Clubs will use this brief period to assess early results while deciding whether any new arrivals or departures will be required.

One side expected to be in for a busy period is Leicester City. The Foxes opened their campaign with a 2-2 home draw against Brentford and that would have been a disappointing outcome for manager Brendan Rodgers.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Leicester’s campaign but what dealings can supporters look forward to before the transfer window slams shut on September 1st?

History Maker

Thanawat Suengchitthawon made history when he was selected in the Leicester City squad to take on Manchester City in April 2021. He was the first Thai player to be named in a line up in the 30-year history of the Premier League.

Suengchitthawon did not make it off the sub’s bench in that game and he’s yet to feature since joining the Foxes in…