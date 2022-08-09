Like Torres, Nunez Is Always Hungry For Goals –Thompson

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes Darwin Nunez has similar potential like Fernando Torres.

Thompson has backed the forward to get better and better, likening his hunger to please the Anfield faithful to that of Fernando Torres.

“I’m very excited. We all go on about how well he played for Benfica against Liverpool because he tore us apart,” Thompson told the Off The Ball show.

“I liken the boy to Torres, when Torres first came to Liverpool.

“The Torres that was hungry, he was passionate, he wanted to learn, he wanted to improve, he ran the channels, he harassed people, he was good in the air. He really wanted it massively, and I see that in this young man.

“He will get better because he looks as though he just wants to please everybody at the moment. But I just think he’s got all of those attributes.

“:Different attributes than what some of our players have got, and I think he will – as with Haaland… the guy is going to score goals and Darwin…