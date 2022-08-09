‘Martinez Is Sharp And Never Scared Of Any Opponent’ -Brown

Former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown, has described Lisandro Martinez as a sharp defender who knows how to read the game.

Brown made this known on Tuesday in a chat with Manchester United website.

Recall that the centre-back made his Premier League debut last weekend as Man United lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford.

“He played well,” Brown was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying.

“I was still looking at the size of him, but I like him. He’s sharp, he’s in your face, he’s not scared of getting involved and he passed the ball out well. He took up some good positions and for his home Premier League debut, it was not a bad one for him personally, even if it was the team.

“I think he is quick, he reads the game well and he doesn’t look like he panics when people are running at him with the ball. He was good. I know we got beat, but personally, he was good.”

