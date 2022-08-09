Moses Eager To Come Back Stronger From Injury-Induced Layoff

Spartak Moscow winger, Victor Moses is eager to come back stronger after sustaining an injury against the home side, Ural, in the 2022/23 Russian Premier League matchday four, Completesports.com reports.

Spartak Moscow defeated Ural 2-0 at the Central Stadium of Yekaterinburg on Saturday 6 August.

The Dutch midfielder, Quincy Promes scored the first goal for Spartak Moscow in the 26th minute and Mikhail Ignatov added the second in the 43rd minute.

Ignatov had replaced Moses in the 33rd minute after the former Nigeria international was stretchered off due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Moses who has been ruled out for six months as a result of the injury

took to his Twitter handle to state his determination to regain fitness.

“Devastated to have suffered an injury in the game at the weekend. I will be doing all I can to recover and get back fully fit…