South Africa Club Chippa United Sign Nigerian Striker

Top South African club side Chippa United have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro.

Chippa United made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to welcome young exciting centre-forward Etiosa Ighodaro to the club.

“The 21-year-old Nigerian striker will add more firepower to our strike force.

“Club Chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi said “Etiosa is a natural goalscorer who will soon become a firm favourite with our fans. I’m happy he has chosen to join us, as he had a lot of interest from other clubs.”

“Welcome Etiosa!”

Ighodaro featured for South African second division club University of Pretoria last season scoring four goals in 18 games.

