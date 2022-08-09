Tottenham Hotspur, Reach Agreement With Udinese For Udogie





Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with Udinese for talented left back Destiny Udogie, according to reports.

Udogie scored five goals and provided three assists in 35 Serie A appearances last season.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of some of the European heavyweights after his impressive debut campaign in Udine.

Tottenham have now agreed a deal with Udinese for Udogie and things will be finalised this week.

The youngster will then immediately return to Udine on loan, allowing him to continue his development with consistent minutes in Italy.

The young defender is one of the most exciting young talents in Serie A and it only seems like a matter of time until he’s given his Italy debut by Roberto Mancini.

Source: Complete Sports