West Brom Vs Watford – Preview And Predictions

West Brom vs Watford – West Bromwich Albion and Watford meet on Monday evening at The Hawthorns, both eager to build on their strong beginnings to the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.

While the Baggies drew away at Middlesbrough on the opening weekend, freshly demoted Watford defeated Sheffield United. Given their troubles in 2021-22, Steve Bruce would have preferred a less difficult start to the season than making the lengthy trip to play Middlesbrough.

Nonetheless, a 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium should only help the Baggies in their long-term promotion bid. In the build-up to the game in the North-East, Bruce praised new signings John Swift and Jed Wallace, and the duo combined for West Brom’s equaliser just after the break.

If the forwards in front of them can…