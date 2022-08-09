Why I’m In The Race For NFF Election

London-based enterprenuer and Team Nigeria UK Founder, David Doherty is one of the aspirants in the race for NFF Presidential election. In this interview with our Correspondent he speaks on his plans and why he is in the race…

What influenced your decision to contest in the NFF election?

Change!! Change from the analog ways of running football. Change from making the footballers who I call the real actors secondary and administrators primary. Change from always running to the Federal Government to beg for fund when in actual sense football can run and fund itself. I can go on and on.

From your analysis or explanation are you suggesting that the outgoing board or present administration has failed in it’s responsibilities?

It is not about condemning the present board. Whether you say this board has failed or didn’t fail is immaterial. It won’t change anything. It won’t add any value to the situation we find ourselves.

I am not in the race to condemn anyone. I’m in…