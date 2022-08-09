Why Iwobi Will Flourish At The Heart Of Super Eagles Midfield –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi can flourish at the heart of the team’s midfield if he can be deployed by Jose Peseiro.

Recall that Iwobi was excellent when he was deployed to the midfield by Everton manager, Frank Lampard in the team’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The rejuvenated Iwobi has played in a variety of positions for Everton, showing his skill and versatility.

Against Chelsea, the task was different as he was paired alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure in a midfield double pivot.

Iwobi played creditably well in the game providing two key passes that almost led to an Everton goal.

Reacting to his performance, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner in a chat with Completesports.com, urged Peseiro to explore Iwobi’s creativity in the national team.

“I was really impressed with the way Iwobi handled the midfield for Everton…