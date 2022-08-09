‘Why Man United Should Re-sign Welbeck’

Rio Ferdinand has suggested the Red Devils should re-sign Danny Welbeck to solve their attacking issues following their nightmare start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Ferdinand was impressed by the performance of Welbeck who inspired Brighton to a 2-1 win against United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Welbeck was a torn in the flesh of his former side and provided the assist for Brighton’s first goal.

And Ferdinand has now expressed his belief that the Seagulls forward could make an impact as a foil for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of a potential return to Old Trafford for his old team-mate: “Danny Welbeck starts for Man United today [Sunday] in this game.

“Welbeck walked out of that tunnel and you could see, shoulders back, chest out, thinking – ‘I will terrorize these two [Martinez and Maguire]’.

“That’s how he played today, he looked like…