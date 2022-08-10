A Look At Anthony Joshua’s Three Best Career Wins

As Anthony Joshua prepares for his long-awaited rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, many will be watching on with great interest to see how he contends with the enormous pressure he is facing in this career-defining match-up. After losing convincingly in their first bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September of last year, Joshua will need a complete overhaul of his gameplan if he is to cause an upset in the boxing bets in Saudi Arabia on August 20th.

He is certainly capable of doing so, having proven in the past on many occasions that he belongs among the elite group of heavyweights in the world today. While the 32-year-old’s career is filled with impressive wins over strong and durable opponents, there are three performances which stand out from the rest.

Joshua v Klitschko – 2017

In what is arguably his most prominent win to date, Joshua’s triumph over the Hall of Fame Ukrainian was an incredible display of skill, will and heart. Although his opponent was 41, the gulf in…