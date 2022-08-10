Age Has Nothing To Do With Me –Benzema Speaks Ahead Real Madrid Vs Frankfurt

Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema has disclosed that he’s not disturbed with his age but that he’s willing to help the club win the UEFA Super Cup.

The France international stated this on Tuesday ahead of their clash against against Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“Age doesn’t exist. It’s true that we aren’t young, but we work hard on the pitch and off the pitch. We have a good squad, let’s hope it’s better than last year.

“I don’t know [if I need a substitute]. There’s a coach here and the president too, I’m not here to answer that,” Benzema said.

Los Blancos lost out in the battle to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, as the France forward opted to sign a bumper deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

Two more forwards, Luka Jovic and Borja Mayoral also left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

