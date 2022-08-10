Amusan, Brume, Others Receive Bonuses from Sports Ministry

The fourth set of Team Nigeria medalists and their coaches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games have received their cash rewards from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for their heroics in Birmingham.

Athletes who won gold medals received $5,000, silver medallist received $3,000, while bronze medallists got $2,000. Athletes who represented Nigeria in the 4 x100 relay received $15,000 for the team.

Amongst those who were rewarded are Women’s 100m Hurdles Champion, Tobi Amusan, 200m Silver medallist and long jump winner, Ese Brume among others.

The Coaches and officials also got rewarded by the ministry for their roles in Team Nigeria’s success.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare ensured that three weeks camping allowance was paid to all athletes.

