Benzema Thumbs up Argentina Quality Ahead 2022 FIFA World Cup

France striker, Karim Benzema, has hailed the great quality of Argentine national football team, La Albiceleste [The White and Sky Blue], ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November and December this year.

The Argentina have been impressive in recent years, winning the Copa America hosted by Brazil in 2021 when they defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final at Maracana Stadium, and the 2022 Finalissima [CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions] win at the expense of Italy. The Argentines won 3-0 at the Wembley Stadium, England on June 1 2022.

Argentina, coached by Lionel Scaloni have also gone on a 33 match unbeaten streak in all competitions as the Qatar 2022 edition of the quadrennial tournament nears.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, published on TNT Sports Argentina, Benzema lauded the Argentine squad.

“There are no favourites in football, but Argentina are in a good…