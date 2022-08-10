‘Build On The Success Of Commonwealth Games’

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, led by Chief Sunday Dare, Sports Federations and Associations in the country on the successful conclusion and performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team Nigeria posted an impressive outing at the competition, finishing seventh on the medals table with 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze.

The President expresses delight at several reports of peaceful atmosphere, unity and camaraderie in the camp throughout the Games, which reflected positively in the psyche of the athletes, contributing to the harvest of medals for Team Nigeria.

President Buhari urges the officials to work with all relevant stakeholders to build on the success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, begin early and earnest preparations to surpass this spectacular achievement in upcoming competitions.

