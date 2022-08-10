Dessers Completes Cremonese Transfer

Serie A club, Cremonese have announced the signing of Super Eagles forward, Cyriel Dessers, reports Completesports com.

Dessers linked up with the Serie A new cormers from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk.

Cremonese paid Genk €6.5 to land the talented striker.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side, Feyenoord Rotterdam but the club tailed to take up the option to sign him on permanent deal

despite his impressive scoring form.

Read Also: ‘Build On The Success Of Commonwealth Games’ –President Buhari Urges Sports Ministry, Stakeholders

Dessers was top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League netting 10 times in 13 appearances.

The Nigerian scored 20 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Arne Slot’s side.

The striker joined Genk from Heracles Almelo in 2020.

He boasts 43 appearances and 11 goals for the Smurfs.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…