Ex-Flying Eagles Star Joins Austrian Club On Loan

Nigeria midfielder Kingsley Michael has linked up with Austrian club SV Reid on loan from Bologna, reports Completesports.com.

It’s the fourth time Michael will be spending time on loan since linking up with Serie A club, Bologna in 2018.

Michael has featured for Perugia, Cremonese and Reginna on loan.



“Due to the injuries in the past few weeks, we had to take action, especially in central midfield,’” SV Reid said in a statement.

“We deliberately took our time in our search to find a player who fits our requirements profile. We think we’ve found that type of player in Kingsley Michael.

“He is dynamic and aggressive in duels. It’s a win-win situation for both Bologna and us. Kingsley Michael gets game practice with us, we get a very good player.”

The 22-year-old has been capped once at the senior level by Nigeria.

