FIFA U-20 WWC: CAF Sends Good Luck Message To Falconets

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has sent a good luck message to Falconets of Nigeria and Ghana ahead of this year’s FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets and Ghana are Africa’s representatives at the 10th edition of the U-20 World Cup tournament.

The competition will kickoff today (Wednesday) and will see hosts Costa Rica take on Australia and Spain will face Brazil in Group A.

Falconets, drawn in Group C, will take on France in their opener on Friday (12am).

Their second group game is against South Korea on Sunday (9pm) before facing Canada on Thursday (3am).

Ghana are in Group D alongside United States of America, Netherlands and Japan.

And ahead of kickoff, CAF wished both Falconets and Ghana all the best in Costa.

“2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup kicks-off tonight in Costa Rica,” CAF wrote on the WAFCON 2022 Twitter handle.

“Good luck to our representatives.”

The Falconets have appeared in two U-20 women’s World Cup finals in…