Isco Joins Sevilla After Nine Years At Real Madrid

Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon has signed a two-year deal at Sevilla after nine years at LaLiga and Champions League holders Real Madrid.

On Monday Sevilla announced on their Website that Isco has signed a two-year deal.

“Isco Alarcón has now officially signed for Sevilla FC on a two-year deal,” the club announced.

“After Sunday’s announcement that he had signed an agreement in principle, the midfielder has passed his medical and put pen to paper. The Malagueño will be here until at least the end of the 2023/24 season.

“In the coming days, Isco will be formally unveiled as a Sevillista and will meet up with his new teammates for his first training session.”

Isco had a trophy-laden stint at Madrid where he won five Champions League, three LaLiga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined Madrid from Malaga where he spent two years.

The 30-year-old was part of the Spanish…