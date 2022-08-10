Lahm Plans To Boycott Qatar 2022 World Cup

Former Germany and Bayern Munich skipper Philipp Lahm has revealed he plans to boycott the World Cup later this year due to Qatar’s human rights record.

Lahm led Germany to the World Cup title after they beat Argentina in the final of the 2014 tournament. And he’s now working as the German FA’s tournament director for Euro 2024.

But despite that, the 38-year-old said he won’t be attending the next major tournament.

“I’m not part of the delegation and I’m not keen on flying there as a fan,” Lahm told German publication Kicker.

“I prefer to follow the tournament from home. If I If I had a job or an agenda in Qatar in my capacity as Euro tournament director, it would of course look different.”

Lahm believes Qatar should never have been given the responsibility and has called for a change in how a host nation is picked.

“Human rights should play the biggest role in the awarding of a…