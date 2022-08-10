Lewandowski Will Help Barca Challenge For Titles –Litmanen

Former Barcelona star Jari Litmanen believes new signing Robert Lewandowski is the real striker that can help the team challenge for titles.
Lewandowski arrived this summer from Bayern Munich in a protracted transfer.
Litmanen says that Barcelona are lucky that forward Lewandowski has chosen to join them this summer.
“Everybody wants a player like Lewandowski,” said Litmanen as he believes he was the missing piece in Xavi’s team.
“Barcelona can dominate the game outside the box, but scoring goals in the box that’s difficult then Lewandowski is a player who can do it.”
Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and is considered by many to be one of the greatest centre-forwards of all time.
An accurate and efficient finisher with his head and both feet, Lewandowski is a prolific goalscorer, which has led him to be dubbed Lewangoalski.
A well-rounded forward, he…
Source: Complete Sports