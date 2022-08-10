Nottingham Forest Keen To Sign Another Super Eagles Star

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis has become a major target for Premier League side, Nottingham Forest this summer.

Recall that the Nigerian international completed a £3.6m switch from Club Brugge last summer and went on to make an instant impact in the Premier League, before the Hornets were ultimately relegated.

The 24-year-old is also apparently attracting interest from Everton, Fulham, Southampton, West Ham and Villarreal.

But according to the Football Transfer Tavern., Forest are exploring a deal for Watford’s Dennis.

However, Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper is keen to bolster his attacking options, with Dennis potentially set to be partnered with fellow Nigeria international and club record signing Taiwo Awoniyi up front.

It is unlikely Watford will accept the deal, though, leaving Forest with no choice but to pay for the Nigerian star.

