PSG To Rival Chelsea For Fofana

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are ready to scupper Chelsea’s plans to sign the centre-back.

The Blues have had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old – the most recent of which was an offer for £70million.

As the Blues have found out, it could take a mammoth bid for the Ligue 1 champions to convince Leicester to sell their star defender.

Brendan Rodgers insisted three times last week that the defender was not for sale.

The Leicester boss has held talks with the French U21 international, in an attempt to convince the player to stay at the King Power Stadium.

