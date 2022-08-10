Sadiq Moves Closer To Villarreal Transfer

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq is itching closer to a move to LaLiga club, Villarreal, reports Completesports.com.

According to reports in Spain, Sadiq has agreed personal terms with the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal will now need to agree a transfer fee with his club, Almeria for the move to scale through.

Read Also: Ex-Flying Eagles Star Joins Austrian Club On Loan

The Rojiblancos are demanding €25m for the striker.

It is believed that the two Spanish clubs will in the next few days agree on a transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

Benfica, Getafe, Sevilla and Valencia have all been linked with a move for Sadiq.

The striker, who has scored 41 goals in 81 league appearances for Almeria played a key role in the club’s promotion to LaLiga last season.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.