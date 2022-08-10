Saliba’s Defensive Prowess Is Excellent –Jesus

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus, has commended the defensive strength of William Saliba after a brilliant performance against Crystal Palace.

Saliba was voted Man of the Match after making his Gunners debut in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last Friday.

The 21-year-old, apart from making important tackles and blocks, kept a clean sheet alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the center of defence.

Gabriel told the London Evening Standard: “For me, he’s the best! He’s very young, very promising and a very good player.

“I am so happy to play with him, together. He has now started in the Premier League and he was so good.

“The team did very well. They showed intensity and everyone stayed together.

“It’s very difficult to play here, but our keeper was strong. I believe in this team and it was very good. We got a clean sheet and three very good points.”

