Serena: I’ll Retire After US Open

American tennis star, Serena Williams, has confirmed she will be retiring after the US Open.

Williams revealed this in an emotional statement on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old said: “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.

“But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic.

“I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist!”

