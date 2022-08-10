U-20 WWC: France Coach, Haziraj Wary Of ‘Dangerous’ Falconets





France U-20 women’s head coach, Sonia Haziraj is expecting a difficult test when her team face the Falconets on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C clash is billed for the Estadio Nacional, San Jose.

The Bleuettes defeated one of Nigeria’s African rivals, Ghana 4-0 in a friendly late last month.

Haziraj however believes the Falconets will be a tough nut to crack compare to the Ghanaians.

“I’m extremely wary of Nigeria. I have massive respect for the African game and Nigeria have a number of players who possess real quality,” Haziraj told fifa.com.

“The Nigerians always get out of their group at the youth tournaments. I’ve watched them and they’re a well-drilled, hard-working side.

“They have great pace and are very athletic, and we’ll have to be ready to match them in that respect.”

By Adeboye Amosu

Source: Complete Sports