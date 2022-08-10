Without Ronaldo, No Player At Man United Can Score 24 Goals –Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand caution the Red Devils not to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

According to him, if the 37-year-old leaves, United will find it hard to replace him with someone who scores as much as he does.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand was asked whether or not he would have started Ronaldo against Brighton, he said: “For a player, the worst thing for you to do is sit on the bench and come on in a game.

“You start him, tell him “you’re going to play 45 and do what you do”. He would’ve [had 45 minutes in him].

“He’s experienced enough to pace himself through a game. You’ve got to trust these guys.”

Ferdinand then argued: “Man United are never letting him go right now. Where are they going to find 24 goals?

“Don’t have the conversation, you’re not going anywhere.”

