Argentina Will Make Appreciable Impact In 2022 World Cup

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni says he’s optimistic his team will make an appreciable impact at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a chat with ESPN, Scaloni stated that the main priority for the team is to qualify from the group stages before negotiating the knockout stages.

Recall that Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

However, Scaloni insisted that it will be pointless to assume that Argentina will win the World Cup.

“The first is Saudi Arabia,” Scaloni said

Read Also: Bundesliga 2022/23: Huge Anticipation Welcomes Matchday 2 After 33-Goal Opening Day

“Those three are hard, but the first one has something different,It’s a debut.

“Then, Mexico, historically we know they grow at World Cups. They have a great coach (Gerardo Martino) and great players.

“The European opponent is Poland . In addition to qualifying through the playoffs, they have their players, Lewandowski,Zielinski, players of a good level.

“I’m…