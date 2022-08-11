Copenhagen Vs Randers – Preview and Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Randers, meanwhile, had a mediocre Superliga campaign last year. Following the completion of all league games the previous season, they were in sixth place.

Their positioning was impacted by the frequent recording of negative displays, which prevented them from creating a comfort zone for a two-point deficit.

Six head-to-head encounters between FC Copenhagen and Randers have resulted in four victories for FC Copenhagen and two losses for Randers; three of the six encounters featured high scoring contests.

The most recent contest between them took place at this venue, where Randers emerged victorious by a score of 0–1.

FC Copenhagen vs Randers – Betting Analysis

We predict that FC Copenhagen will do poorly in their season debut against Horsens, a newcomer. Even though they were heavy favorites, they lost the game.

However, they managed to recover by…