Halilhodzic Sacked As Morocco Head Coach

Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) has sacked national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, BBC Sport reports.

The FRMF said the decision was taken because of disagreements on how to prepare the Atlas Lions for the finals.

A statement from the football body read:“The two parties have agreed to part ways amicably.”

Halilhodzic took charge of the North Africans in August 2019 and led the side to the quarter-finals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

He then secured World Cup qualification in March following a 5-2 aggregate win over DR Congo.

The 69-year-old Bosnian’s departure could see the return of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech to the Morocco squad, following a highly publicised spat involving the pair.

Ziyech, 29, quit international football in February and then turned down a call-up for March’s World Cup play-off against DR Congo – but FMRF president Fouzi Lekjaa subsequently said the door was open for…