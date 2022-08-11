Huge Anticipation Welcomes Matchday 2 After 33-Goal Opening Day

The Bundesliga returned with a bang last weekend, with 33 goals over 9 games, and there is a huge anticipation ahead of the match day 2 this weekend.

Consistently the highest scoring league in Europe, there were debut Bundesliga goals for the likes of Sadio Mane and Jordan Siebatcheu, while Ritsu Doan marked his second spell in Germany by getting on the scoresheet for new club SC Freiburg.

FC Bayern Munich will hope Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane can pick up where he left off on his stunning Bundesliga debut when the reigning Bundesliga champions take on VfL Wolfsburg on Matchday 2.

A summer arrival from Liverpool, Mane immediately looked at home in Julian Nagelsmann’s line-up as he found the net in the emphatic 6-1 opening-game win for Bayern at Eintracht Frankfurt. He then led the post-match celebrations from amongst the away fans, a scene the supporters will hope to repeat with their new hero on his Allianz Arena bow as Bayern seek to extend their unbeaten seven-year streak…