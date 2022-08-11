Koulibaly Perfect Replacement For Rudiger –Poyet

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet says Kalidou Koulibaly has shown that he’s good enough to fill into Antonio Rudiger’s shoes after he left for Real Madrid.

In a chat with Lord Ping, Poyet stated that he was impressed with his performance against Everton on Saturday.

The former Uruguayan star revealed that he won’t be missed with Kalidou Koulibaly filling in at the back.

Koulibaly was brought in this summer top shore up the Blues’ defence, and Poyet thinks his former team made a good choice.

Poyet told Lord Ping: “Koulibaly is a top player and is a very good replacement for Rudiger.

“He has suffered a bit with cramp against Everton and with the pace of the Premier League, but he is calm, composed, strong, both footed, great in the air.

“He’s got all the attributes of a great center-half and he’ll settle down very quickly.

“It’s easier for defenders to settle down quicker than…