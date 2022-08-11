Rodgers Acknowledges Chelsea Bid For Fofana

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has stated that the club have turned down two bids for Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea are keen to bring the centre-back to Stamford Bridge after missing out on some of their defensive targets.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the Blues were considering spending in the region of £80m on Fofana in an effort to get a deal over the line.

That development allegedly comes in response to the Foxes rejecting at least one formal approach and maintaining a stance that their most prized asset is not for sale.

“There was two, but nowhere near what the club would consider. We’re not looking to sell,” Rodgers told a press conference.

“Naturally if there’s interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club. He’s a top young defender and there are not too many around his age.”

