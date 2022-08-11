Shearer: Chelsea Must Sign A New Striker

Former England captain Alan Shearer says it is important for Chelsea to sign a new striker before the end of the current transfer window.

The Blues are short of firepower upfront following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Germany International Timo Werner have also left for RB Leipzig on permanent transfer.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking about Thomas Tuchel’s side on Match of The Day, Shearer said: “I think they’ve made some very good signings. But, like Everton, there is no doubt that Chelsea need that [centre] forward as well.

“I know they’ve got [Armando] Broja, but it might take time for him, and in the meantime, they’ve lost [Romelu] Lukaku, they need [to bring in] a centre-forward.”

