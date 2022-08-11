U-20 WWC: We Are Ready To Conquer The World

Falconets midfielder, Deborah Abiodun says the team is battle ready to win a first FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, reports Completesports.com.

Chris Danjuma’s side will face France, Korea Republic and Canada in Group C.

The Falconets have been runners-up twice in the competition and made it to the semi-finals once.

Defending champions Japan, Germany and USA are the top favourites to win the competition.

Abiodun is however confident Nigeria can go all the way this time around.

“This is a dream come true for all of us. We want to make all Nigerians proud and bring the World Cup to Nigeria,”she told FIFA.com.

The Falconets will take on the Bleuettes of France in their first game on Thursday night (Friday morning in Nigeria.

