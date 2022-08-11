Udogie To Complete Tottenham Hotspur Medical Next Week –

By
Headliners
-
1


Destiny Udogie will fly to London early next week to complete his medical with Tottenham Hotspur.

Udinese and Tottenham Hotspur have already agreed a €20m fee for the young defender.

1xBit

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Chelsea Defender Sarr Joins Monaco On Loan

The 19-year-old only joined Udinese on a permanent basis from Hellas Verona two months ago.

MegaMillionsNaija

Udogie thrived in the Zebrette’s 3-5-2 system, contributing five goals and three assists from 35 outings in all competitions.

The Italy Under-21 international was initially expected to undergo his medical in his homeland, as he will remain on loan with the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

About Adeboye Amosu

View all posts by Adeboye Amosu



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR