Werner ‘Leipzig Have Same High Ambitions As Chelsea’

Timo Werner says both RB Leipzig and former club Chelsea share similar high ambitions.

On Tuesday Werner completed a permanent move thought to be worth in the region of €30 million back to Leipzig.

The German international is keen to kick-start his career ahead of the World Cup in Qatar after a disappointing two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

He joined Chelsea in 2020 for €50m, opting not to take part in Leipzig’s rescheduled Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid — delayed due to COVID-19 — to give himself more time to adapt to English football.

Werner started well, scoring eight goals in his first 12 games up to mid-November, but managed just four more for the rest of the campaign as a loss of form and confidence set in.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record €115m last summer in a fresh challenge to Werner, but head coach Thomas Tuchel began to favour Kai Havertz as his central striker.

Although Lukaku has now returned to Inter on loan,…