What Prompted My Decision To Leave Man City

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling has revealed that the need to play regularly at the highest level forced him to leave Man City this summer.

Sterling, who made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Everton, told TribalFootball that he’s delighted wit the move.

He said, “As a person, you strive to achieve. I felt my playing-time at City was being limited for different reasons and I couldn’t afford to waste time. When I look back I didn’t want to see a decline and I want to keep that level.

“Since the age of 17, I have been a regular starter. But to get to a peak time in my career to and be playing as regular was something I didn’t want to accept. I tried to fight and change the scenario but it didn’t come.

“At first, I had a few options but this was the one that was tailor-made for my personal goals. It made a lot of sense for my family and with the direction of the club. They have been in four or five finals in the last few years and it made…