Why Benzema Should Be Crowned With Ballon d’Or -Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has backed Karim Benzema to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Following a 2-0 win over Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, Ancelotti hailed Benzema as “the most efficient player in the world”

The French striker scored Madrid’s second goal in the 65th minute after David Alaba had put them ahead with a first-half header.

“[Benzema] is a leader. If we’re here, it’s partly because of him. He scored a lot of goals.

“Now for the Ballon d’Or… Are there any doubts? I don’t think anyone has doubts about that.

“For us he’s the most important player, he’s the most efficient player in the world in this moment.

“He was important to win the Champions League. He didn’t score in the final but with his goals, we played the final.

“He scored against [Manchester] City, against Chelsea, against Paris [Saint-Germain]. He’s so important for us, there’s no doubt that at this moment he’s the best,” Ancelotti…