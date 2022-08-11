Willian Set For Premier League Return

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian is set for a shock return to the Premier League less than a year after his emotional return to Corinthians.

William ended an unhappy 12-month stint at Arsenal by terminating his contract with the Gunners and intended to see out the remainder of his career with Corinthians.

His return to Brazil has not gone to plan, however, with a series of injuries restricting his appearances.

And according to El Globo, with Corinthians having been knocked out of the Copa Libatadores by Flamengo, Willian is now on the verge of accepting an offer from newly promoted Fulham.

Also Read: Morocco Sacks Head Coach Halilhodzic Three Months Before 2022 World Cup

Willian is set to meet the club’s board on Thursday and is unlikely to feature in Saturday’s derby against Palmeiras.

“I don’t want to talk about this subject so as not to omit anything, we scheduled a conversation after today’s game, with the elimination,”confirmed Corinthians’ club…