2022 U-20 WWC: Battling Falconets Beat France To Get Campaign Off To Perfect Start

Nigeria’s Falconets got their campaign at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Costa Rica off to a winning start after edging France 1-0 in Group D opening game.

The game which was played in the early hours of Friday saw Flourish Sabastine get the only goal late in the second half.

Next up for the Falconets is a second Group D clash with South Korea on Sunday.

The Falconets were awarded a free kick close to the edge of the French box but goalkeeper Marie Petiteau came out to save the dangerous swung in effort.

In the 10th minute France had the first attempt on goal but skipper Laurina Fazer’s shot was well claimed by Falconets keeper Omini Oyono.

On 20 minutes the game was suspended by Mexican referee Francia González due to heavy rain.

The game resumed and it was France who almost broke the deadlock on 23 minutes from a dangerous corner, with the Falconets keeper misjudging the flight of the ball but the defence cleared the danger.

France went close again on 29…