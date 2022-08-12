Ake Talks Up Solanke Ahead Man City Vs Bournemouth Clash

Manchester City defender, Nathan Ake has talked up Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke ahead of their Premier League clash.

Manchester City are set to take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Ake who was Solanke’s teammate at Bournemouth between 2019 and 2020 acknowledged that the fixture against the Cherries will be a tough game.

“Solanke was actually at my wedding so it will be good to see him,” Ake told Sky Sports.

“Yeah I speak to quite a few people still there,I had a great time there,so I have a lot of friends.

“I think Bournemouth started well,a good against Aston Villa , but we know the manager as well ,he is a very good manager, so we are going to face a tough match,we know that for sure so we will be going into the game knowing it will be tough and we have to do everything to win.”

Bournemouth are currently second in the Premier League with three…