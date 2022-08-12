Aubameyang Remains One Of My Players

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains ‘one of his players’ amid reports linking the Gabonese to the club.

The Blues are looking to bring in a new forward after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner joined Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

Aubameyang and Tuchel enjoyed a good relationship during their time together at Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund.

“I enjoyed a lot working with him, it was a pleasure. This has nothing to do with the situation now, but some players stay your players because you were very, very close and Auba is one of those players,”Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

“We had a very close relationship. Always when he played here with Arsenal, it was straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way and Auba is one of those players.”

Aubameyang only linked up with Barcelona from Arsenal in January.

