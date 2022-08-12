Danjuma Confident Falconets Will Soar Above France

Falconets head coach Chris Danjuma is banking on the special ‘Nigerian Spirit’ to help his side prevail against France in their Group C clash against at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Danjuma’s girls will take on Bleuettes at the Estadio Nacional, San Jose on Thursday night (Friday morning in Nigeria).

The Falconets will be up against one of the tournament’s favourites, but the gaffer is adamant his team can come out with a win.

“Playing seven matches in the African qualifying series toughened the team very well, and we have also worked on their psyche. Nigeria has never been also-ran at this level.

“Having reached the final twice and made the semi finals once, the Falconets have pedigree in this championship. We cannot afford to falter. We will take it one match at a time, beginning with the game against France.

“It will not be easy but we have what is known as the special…