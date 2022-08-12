Don’t Be Carried Away By Victory Over France, Nwosu Warns Super Falconets

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has warned the Super Falconets not to be carried away by their victory over France in the 2022 FiFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria defeated France 1-0 to commence their campaign on a bright side.

With the team set to face South Korea on Sunday, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesports.com that the team has done well winning their opening game.

He urged the technical crew and the players not to be carried away by their win over France but to focus on their next game against South Korea.

“It is a good start for the Super Falconet. Beating a team like France in the opening game will definitely boost the confidence of the players.

‘However, I will appeal to then to be maintain their cool and not be carried away by their win over France. They have place themselve in a good position to qualify for the knockout…