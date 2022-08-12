Football Fans Win Big At BetKing EPL Watch Party

In celebration of the start of the 2022 European Premier League (EPL) season, leading sports betting and entertainment company, BetKing hosted watch parties across the country for the first match of the season.

The grand event brought Kings, Kingmakers and football enthusiasts together at bars and lounges in states within Nigeria.

The biggest watch party was held at Wave Beach Club, Lagos on Friday, 5th August 2022, which had captivating performances from notable superstars including Niniola, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, DJ Therapy, and DJ Big N.

In addition to a private viewing of the game, which was between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, guests had opportunities to win Smartphones, Smart TVs, Football Jerseys. Two lucky winners also won an all-expense paid trip to the UK to watch an EPL match live.

Read Also: EPL: Ndidi Hopes For Favourable Result Ahead Arsenal Vs Leicester City

“The passion for football is one of the things that unities Nigerians and we are very excited to…